iPhone SDK Delayed By One to Three Weeks?

Arik Hesseldahl of Business Week claims that a source tells him the official iPhone SDK will be delayed by one to three weeks, much like the recent delay in the Apple TV 2.0 upgrade (2 weeks). Apple hasn't made any official statement, but there's only a week left for them to hit their previously-announced "February" release date. To lend credibility to this rumour, Arik points to the fact that Business Week was the first to report on Apple's eventual announcement of the official SDK back in October. [Business Week]