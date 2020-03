iPhone 1.1.4 Update is Out. You can get it now from iTunes. Remember, if you have jailbreaked or unlocked your iPhone, don't install it. If your iPhone is clean, have fun. We will keep updating this space with our discoveries. Apparently, the 162.1MB update "fixes bugs and supersedes all previous versions." Update: I have got into my Apple Developer Connection and there's no sign of the iPhone SDK. Yet.