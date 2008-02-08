iPhone 1.1.3 Firmware Unlock Available, Requires Command Line Voodoo

A new software-based iPhone 1.1.3 firmware unlock has been claimed by GeoHot. Don't expect a one-click solution like AnySIM or IPSF: it requires some hackertastic command line voodoo-juju, so it's not apt for mere mortals. Also, be warned that it hasn't been tested yet for secondary effects and may require a rabies shot before trying. At least, judging from the venom against the iPhone Dev and Elite teams:

geohot's 1.1.2 software unlock yes, this is what you have all been waiting for now fixed to support 1.1.3

1. Download these:

gunlock and the secpack from http://iphonejtag.blogspot.com/ or the blog :)

the 4.02.13 fls from http://george.zjlotto.com/index.php/baseband/

2. Downgrade your phone to 1.0.2. See all the great tutorials online to do this.

Your baseband won't be downgraded, this is normal.

This will probably work on other versions too, but 1.0.2 doesn't lose wifi on bb access.

3. Kill CommCenter and run "gunlock secpack ICE04.02.13_G.fls"

4. Reload CommCenter. For some reason my phone was in brick mode. Use the elite team bricktool to get out.

5. Enjoy your 1.1.2 OTB unlocked iPhone

Now, who'd have thought it'd be this easy : )

This release is no thanks to elite/dev

I wish they would share like the old days.

I don't believe everyone in the team is like this, but come on guys.