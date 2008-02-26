Interview With Mike Rea Featuring Wooden Mechs, Guns and Tanks

If you have ever had the privilege of viewing a work by artist Mike Rea, chances are you were instantly captivated by his amazing geek-inspired wood sculptures. The folks at Fecal Face managed to catch up with him and ask a few questions—and the brief peek inside his mind that resulted is interesting to say the least. For those who want to check out his stuff in person, Rea has a solo exhibition coming up at the Contemporary Art Center of Virginia from April 3-June 15, 2008. [Mike Rea and Fecal Face via Make]