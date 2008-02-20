International Telecommunication Union Claims Cut Cables Were Sabotage

While we've been told that those undersea cables that were cut a couple weeks ago were slashed by errant anchors, the International Telecommunication Union now claims that it was deliberate sabotage.

The reasoning? While one of the cables may have been cut by an anchor, the others were too deep for that to be a possibility. Also, five cables being cut in one week is highly improbable. I don't know how a saboteur gets that deep to cut cables in the first place, let alone five of them, so I'm highly skeptical. I mean, come on, aren't we giving the terrorists a bit too much credit here? This isn't a James Bond movie. The most likely culprit is still Godzilla as far as I'm concerned.

What do you guys think: terrorism, giant undersea lizards or some other explanation? [The Inquirer]