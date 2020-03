Slot Intempo's little dongle into your speaker's iPod dock, and you can stream music to it from your Bluetooth-ready phone, PC or non-iPod MP3 player. The 61 x 51 x 10mm BTA01 is compatible with any Bluetooth v1.2 device and speakers with standard iPod dock, and has a range of up to 10 metres. Handy if you need a remote music system or if somehow you've got an iPod speaker, but no iPod. Available now for £39.99 ($87) [PocketLint]