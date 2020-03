It looks like that custom MacBook Air processor—you know, the Core 2 Duo processor that Intel shrunk to tiny levels without miniaturising their 65nm manufacturing process—may soon be making its way into PCs. According to PC Advisor, two non-Apple manufacturers (including Intel itself?) will be implementing the new Intel chip in Windows-based systems that will be on the market shortly. Because, face it, more people buy PCs than Apples and Intel's gotta pay the bills. [PCAdvisor]