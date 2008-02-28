Intellectual Property Donor Sticker Proves Your Unrealistic Arrogance After You're Dead

What happens to your intellectual property if you die in some kind of nasty accident? Worried, perhaps, that your life's work would be stifled by 70 years of copyright protection, meant to benefit only your ungrateful dependents? Why not donate it all to the public domain? Affix this (legally binding?) sticker on your driver's license, in the place generally reserved for organ donor information, and you're good to go. After all, who needs your kidney when the world could freely enjoy your crappy poetry instead? [ni9e via Make]