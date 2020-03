Tukwila is Intel's new server-oriented Itanium-family processor, the first in the world to pack two billion transistors. Most of these are used for cache memory, needed to keep its four 2GHz 65-nanometer cores fed at all times with data, instructions and probably giant radioactive lizard meat. I don't know about what kind of power is hidden into thy fearful symmetry, Tukwila, but I have to admit you look so makey-outy for being a CPU. [BBC]