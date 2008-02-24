Insanely Great: Japanese Electronic Store Letting Customers Trade HD DVD Players for Blu-ray

The Japanese electronics retailer Edion is deeply ashamed it sold its customers HD DVD gear. So ashamed they that they're allowing buyers to swap in Toshiba HD DVD boxes for Blu-ray players. A little more investigation reveals that the trade must occur during March, and consumers only need pay the price difference.

If a US retailer of the world would make such a move, they'd have me as a customer for life. But, I doubt any of the big stores here have the vision to put long term customer retention over its short term profits. I'm also sure that the margins on the more costly Blu-ray players are helping to float the difference. Best Buy, Walmarts, are you listening? [Edion via DigitalWorldTokyo via BoingBoingGadget]