Indiana Jones IV Trailer Makes Us Wet Our Pants

Here's the trailer for the most anticipated movie of all time, at least for me: Indiana Jones IV. We knew there are going to be aliens and Soviet soldiers led by Cate Blanchett, but one thing is seeing those made of LEGO and the other is to actually see how it all looks. Which is amazing. Let's hope it is as good as it feels now. And yes, there are no weird mechanical traps and gadgets on the trailer, but this is Indiana Jones, people. There's nothing higher. Update: official video is up. [Yahoo Trailers]