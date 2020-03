This spectacular rock outcropping on a hillside in Colombia isn't a rock outcropping at all; rather, it's the Biblioteca Parque España, a library, museum and cultural center that offers amazing views of Santo Domingo. It both stands out from and blends in with its natural surroundings in a completely unique way. I think I'm in love. Just take a look at this gallery and tell me you don't suddenly have an urge to visit Santo Domingo.

[Plataforma Arquitectura via NotCot]