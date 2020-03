Girls and guns: discuss. Kari Byron and a Dillon M-134D minigun—wowzers. The Mythbusters presenter aimed at a tree with the weapon (3,000 rounds per minute, or 50 per second) and flipped the switch. Watching the cartridge shells pour out of the gun as she thfrpfttttts away at the tree is like watching a waterfall of metal. [LiveLeak via Neatorama]