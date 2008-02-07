Ikea Mobile Syncs Bar Codes, Weekly Deals to Your Phone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

"Shopping" at Ikea is more of an enjoyable afternoon outing than an quick in-and-out errand, so anything that helps make the experience even more pleasant gets a thumbs-up from us. This Ikea Mobile kiosk was found in Seattle by Unpluggd, and allows you to scan bar codes for products to get sent via SMS to your phone.

By doing so you also opt-in to get access to coupons and specials for the week, as well as "regular updates via text message for deals and discounts." Cool while you're in the store, but somewhat annoying if you're getting pinged by Ikea about Poang chairs every week. [Unpluggd via New Launches via Oh Gizmo]

