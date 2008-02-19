If the Poms Can Do It, Why Can't We?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

So, The Rudd Government is thinking about legislation for ISPs to control online piracy. Which would be all well and good, if only we had access to online video here in Australia. While we're languishing in the pre-historic age, the BBC has just made their collection of TV programming available for UK iTunes users.

Each episode will cost £1.89 (about $4), and will be made available online eight days after they're broadcast.

For the life of me, I cannot understand why the local TV networks aren't jumping up and down trying to get their programming online. Even if it means they just start with local productions and work out licensing for international programs later. Obviously the ABC does this already in the form of video podcasts (hurrah for Aunty), but by working together with someone like Apple, they could seriously create an extra income and reduce piracy in one swift movement.

In any case, judging by how long it took for the networks to agree for their EPG to be broadcast and how long Channel 7 took to let Foxtel rebroadcast their signal, we should have local programming online by about 2020. Hell, I'm being positive here.

