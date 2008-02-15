If Apple Made a Toilet: Air Poo, With Multi-Touch

The Air Poo is everything Apple could stuff into a toilet, minus OS X. The multi-touch flushpad intuitively uses one finger swipe to send no. 1 down the pipes and two fingers for no. 2, which its built-in iPod dock and surround sound masks with "crystal clear highs and bowel-shaking lows."

There's a dock for the "greatest laptop available" for potty-surfing, and of course, a heated toilet seat to keep your bum toasty for as long as your MacBook Air battery lasts. It's rumored that the next firmware update will bring cushioned ass-wiping with faux GPS for incredibly accurate strokes to the feature list, for only $20. [Air Poo]