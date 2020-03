Okay, so I tried to put myself in this kid's shoes. I'm looking at a steel hole. Not very exciting! I'd rather go play with a bright, flashing object instead. Apparently, we don't have the same thought process, 'cause this kid decided to dig deeper. Guess what he found? A whole bunch of OMGI'mStuck. Enter brave firefighters, who have to rip the defenseless washing machine apart with the jaws of life to free the kid. Me? I'd have just gotten a new washing machine on the spot. [WKYC via Fark]