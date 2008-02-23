Ice Hovercraft School Bus Is Coolest, Worst News for Students Ever

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This ice hovercraft school bus has to be the coolest and worst news ever to descend upon children all over the world. I mean, I would have loved to go to school in one of these spiffy snowspeeders powered by dual fan engines.

But then again, I was like Calvin when the snow paralysed the life of the city, like it is happening now in some parts of the US: I just loved to stay at home with Hobbes, playing with toys, constructing LEGOs or watching movies while having hot chocolate and cookies. What's going to be for you?

