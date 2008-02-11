IBM Says Storm Worm Creators Making Millions, Daily

The cunning masterminds behind the Storm worm are apparently rolling in great wealth. The boffins at IBM estimate the worm is netting just under $US2 million per day for its creators. The Storm worm's financial success comes from the fact that it has successfully created a massive collection of autonomously running computers, a.k.a. a botnet, which can be used to launch profitable spam attacks.

The sheer volume of spam that can be sent by harnessing the full power of the Storm worm is much greater than anything before. Due to this fact, the money that is generated from spamming, as well as from business deals that are a result of said spam, is thought to be in the area of millions of dollars per day. Clearly, we're in the wrong business. [Personal Computer World]