IBM Kittyhawk to Host the Entire Internet, Eat the Planet with Fries

In what is a sure sign of recklessness and suicidal tendencies, IBM has decided to take us closer to Skynet with Kittyhawk, a global-scale shared supercomputer so enormously big, so gigantastically powerful that it will be able to run the entire Internet as one application. Because that's exactly what the planet needs, a Skynet-like supercomputer with 67.1 million cores and 32 petabytes that could probably gain consciousness, take over a Large Hadron Collider and open a black hole to send us all to hell. Or discover the secret of eternal life and the perfect Margarita. Either way works for me.

