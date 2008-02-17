iAno iPhone App Gives Your iPhone C-Minor Key

Between iAno - the newly released iPhone app that turns your mobile into a piano - and the earlier released PocketGuitar, which does much of the same but with a guitar, it is only a matter of time before we see the first iPhone band. That will be awesomely groundbreaking, and what we ask is that you send us the video. We'll post it, we promise*. Back to the present, iAno installs on Jailbroken iPhones and offers a fully functioning multitouch piano, as you can see in the great video above. A four-octave keyboard is represented in iAno, and the arrow keys at the top are used to navigate around. The software was put together by a developer going by the name of Mr Aardvark, and he managed to pack in polyphonic sound that allow five key presses to be heard simultaneously. Sweet.

Mr Aardvark also plans on updating iAno with a complete 88-key keyboard, switchable sample sets, recording and playback, as well as support for loading .MID tracks. Well, what are you waiting for? Get composing.



*If it isn't a steaming turdfest, and it involves a great tune selection, e.g. Bohemian Rhapsody. This isn't legal advice—I'm not even an attorney. [Technabob]