How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hyundai's Slim Bad-Ass Provia A7 GPS Has Gaming, "Navi-In-Picture" TV

The Provia A7, developed by Hyundai Telematics, is even more souped-up than its predecessor, the horny-making A1. It starts with a slim 7" 800 x 480 LCD, adds an animated touch interface, then packs in navigation, simultaneous reception of T-DMB TV and TPEG traffic and other data, a removable battery and a freakin' gaming system...with game controller! It's all in the video, with catchy "Mappy" theme song, below.

Hyundai Provia A7 shows Navi-in-Picture (NIP) with DMB TV broadcastHyundai Provia A7 as game consoleHyundai Provia A7 has removable faceplates

You can even watch TV while navigating—state and federal law permitting—using NIP, that is, "Navi In Picture." Did I mention it's also got a handsome leather jacket and stylish interchangeable face plates? Trust me, I'm not usually this jazzed about most of the transglobal jetsam that probably won't make it to the US. Somehow, this time, it's different. [Aving.net]
Give the video below a second to load.

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles