To celebrate the mapping of the human genome, Science magazine published an issue featuring a T-shirt covered with the annotated gene sequence map of human chromosome 1. Now the AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) is releasing the shirt for all to have. And at just US$22.50, nothing says "I understand women" better than having a sizable chunk of their genetic sequence spread all over your upper body. [AAAS via tcritic]