Human Car Wash, Cleanliness Is Patent Godliness

If only the scientific minds of 1969 could have ruled the world, we'd all have a lot more fun in the shower. Because United States patent 634629 was for an "Automated Bathing Facility"—that's "human car wash" for those who can't convert patentspeak to our bastardised tongue. Inventor G. Hallum saw the device for those with limited mobility, taking participants on a conveyor through a wetting station, soaping station, rinsing station and drying station. Clearly we were not picturing the infirmed when writing this article, slowly.

And after doing some follow-up research, we believe we've found some working prototypes of the product courtesy of YouTube.



Happy Friday.