How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Human Car Wash, Cleanliness Is Patent Godliness

Human%20Wash.img_assist_custom.gifIf only the scientific minds of 1969 could have ruled the world, we'd all have a lot more fun in the shower. Because United States patent 634629 was for an "Automated Bathing Facility"—that's "human car wash" for those who can't convert patentspeak to our bastardised tongue. Inventor G. Hallum saw the device for those with limited mobility, taking participants on a conveyor through a wetting station, soaping station, rinsing station and drying station. Clearly we were not picturing the infirmed when writing this article, slowly.

And after doing some follow-up research, we believe we've found some working prototypes of the product courtesy of YouTube.


Happy Friday.

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles