HTC Updates the Advantage X7510 With 16GB Flash

The HTC Advantage has just received a hardware and software upgrade, and is now called the X7510. HTC has bumped the internal storage to 16GB of flash, and improved the keyboard as well as adding in Opera 9.5, and a "future version" of Windows Mobile. No price info yet, but the Advantage will be available in March. Expect to see HTC's other hiptop, the Shift, hit Europe a little earlier. Specs of the Advantage and pic of the Shift, after the jump.

The X7150 also has updated HTC VueFLO, so that it detects the device's orientation and rotates the screen. The rest of the hardware remains the same as the earlier Advantage: Marvell PXA270 624MHz and Qualcomm MSM 6275 processors, 5-inch VGA screen with 3-megapixel camera, 128MB of RAM and tri-band HSDPA. Looks like the new battery has about 5 percent less capacity, but we guess that the flash drive should make up for that difference. [ZDnet]

While the Shift also has GSM/GPRS/EDGE/HSDPA network support, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it looks like if you buy it from Orange in the UK, you'll only be able to get a data plan with it. [Slashgear]