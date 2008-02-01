HTC TouchFlo 2.0 Leaked, Covers Up Windows Mobile Even Better?

HTC's TouchFLO UI was great because it was one of the first "skin Windows Mobile to make it usable" applications—even if it isn't quite as good as PointUI. This supposed TouchFlo 2.0 upgrade looks much improved, even if it is still early in the development stage. If you're feeling brave you can actually try and install it on your own phone and give it a shot. We hope this new version covers up more of the Windows Mobile UI than the original, which was basically just a shortcut launcher system to get you into the ugly, bloody guts of the phone. [HTCInsider via The Unwired via PhoneMag]