HTC P3470 Smartphone with GPS, Edge, Launches in Europe at WMC 2008

Europe is getting first dibs on the P3470, the new Windows Mobile 6 phone from HTC. Boasting GPS, the P3470 comes with TomTom pre-installed, a 1GB Micro SD card and 350 minutes of talk time, but there's one ru-roh: no 3G or Wi-Fi. Full specs, plus pricing and availability below the gallery.

P3470_left.jpgP3470_back.jpgP3470_front-screenshot.jpg

Key features
* Size: 108 x 58.3 x 15.7 mm
* Weight: 122 g
* Connectivity: GSM/GPRS/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
* Operating system: Windows Mobile 6(R) Professional
* Display: 2.8-inch QVGA flat touchscreen
* Camera: 2 megapixel with macro focus
* Internal memory: 256 MB flash, 128 MB RAM
* Removable memory: microSDTM slot
* Bluetooth: 2.0 with EDR
* GPS: GPS
* Interface: HTC ExtUSBTM (mini-USB and audio jack in one; USB 2.0 Full-Speed)
* Battery: 1100 mAh
* Talk time: GSM: up to 350 minutes
* Standby time: GSM: up to 240 hours
* Chipset: TI OMAP 850, 200MHz

Cellphone provider Orange will be launching the P3470 in Europe next month in the UK, France, Spain and the Netherlands, for 449€, or $720. [Mobile Tech Review]

