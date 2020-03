According to these—allegedly "leaked"—photos, the black and aluminum 2.5-pound HP Compaq 2133 UMPC laptop looks like the Asus Eee PC's cooler cousin.

No price yet, but the Wi-Fi-enabled HP Compaq 2133 supposedly comes with an 8.9-inch 1,366 x 766 "scratch-resistant" display, ExpressCard/54 slot, integrated webcam, optional solid state flash drive and two-buttons-apart trackpad that looks like it was designed by Satan himself. [Engadget]