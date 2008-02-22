Howard's Internet Porn Filter Nothing But An Expensive Failure, Much Like Wendell Sailor

The K-Rudd Government has been having a big week this week. On top of looking at getting ISPs to tackle piracy, and introducing an energy rating system for household gadgets, they've also decided to declare the obvious, in that John Howard's NetAlert Internet Porn Filter was a complete waste of taxpayers money.

Of course, that was obvious to anybody with a clue when it was announced, and even more obvious when 16 year old Tom Wood hacked it within 30 minutes of it going live. But now it's official, and the actual stats show just how colossal a failure it was.