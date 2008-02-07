How To: Woz's Segway Polo Tutorial

Segways and Polo. Those two cups of tea are not really my bag, or whatever. But Woz's videos on how to play Segway Polo are an interesting look at the rule book. You can't ram or shove others, or run your Segway into the goal like those cheating bastards in Super Mario Strikers. (You know who you are.)

There's also an equipment checklist, and a requirement that all players, regardless of previous orientation, play right handed. "Like Jousters." Woz also admits that the refs look the other way when players cut each other off, just to keep the game moving, despite it being illegal in the OSPH (Official Segway Polo Handbook.) Seeing this, I have to say I'd consider playing. Really. [Neulio via Cult of Mac]