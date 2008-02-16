How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

How to Make the New Knight Rider LED Scanner

The most recognisable signature of the Knight Rider car KITT (besides its bulletproof body, turbo boost and smarmy Mr. Feeney voice) is its evil red LED scanner. Muscle Car Blog has the info on how the new KITT's LED scanners work.

Turns out it's made up out of 480 distinct LEDs, arranged in three rows of 80 in each row, then divided up into two sides. The idea, similar to the original, was to make the lights look like a heartbeat. We call unrealistic to this, because if they really were going to model the car's heartbeat on Val Kilmer, the new voice of KITT, it would be flashing about 180 times a minute based on how much weight Ice Man's gained in the past five years. [Muscle Car Blog via Jaloppers]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles