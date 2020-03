Regular squirt guns are all well and good, but when you want to give your kid an advantage in the neighbourhood this summer, only a full-on water mortar will do. This monster of ensoakment is made using PVC pipes and a strong desire to get punched in the mouth by some crybaby neighbor kid's dad. It doesn't look all too tough to build, either, so head to the garage and get your act together so you can be ready on the first warm day of spring. Get to it! [Instructables]