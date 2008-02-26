Homemade "BumBot" Wages War on Riff-Raff

Believe it or not, Rufus Terrill, owner of a downtown Atlanta bar named O'Terrills, has had it with the drug dealers, vandals, and other riff-raff that frequent the area around his business. So, he has done what any sane American man would do in this situation—build a robot out of a meat smoker to law down the law. The "BumBot," as many of O'Terrills' patrons have dubbed it, is basically a meat smoker mounted onto a three-wheeled scooter. Armaments include a spotlight, loudspeaker, water cannon and an infrared camera. Plus, the whole thing is covered in rubber for protection.

When necessary, Terrill fires up the 400lb device and powers it from afar with a remote control. Using the control and a walkie-talkie, he approaches the vagrants around his bar and a local day care center to inform them via the robot's loudspeaker that they are trespassing on private property. If that doesn't do the trick, he gets rough with the water cannon. Apparently the robot has been so successful that the owner of the day care facility wishes she had three more just like it.

Naturally, some have objected to the use of the robot, saying that it is inhumane—especially towards the homeless. However, Terrill insists that his creation is intended only to fight drug dealers and other criminals. If that is true, the way I see it, if you can successfully fight crime screaming like a lunatic armed only with a squirt gun, more power to you. [AJC via Fark]