How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Homemade Bellows Lens Captures Antique Images

This custom bellows lens fits on a modern Nikon and captures that early 20th century tilt-shifting style like nothing else. Sacrificing a US$5 vintage folding camera, the lens complete with the accordion wrap was carefully extracted with an X-acto knife. From there, the casing was reattached to a new Nikon extension tube and voila! So was the result worth all the fuss? You can decide for yourself with these shots taken by the camera:

mk00017.jpg
mk00015.jpgThe lens ended up best suited for macro (close-up) work, but we dig the results all the same. [mkaz via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles