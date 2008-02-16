Homemade Bellows Lens Captures Antique Images

This custom bellows lens fits on a modern Nikon and captures that early 20th century tilt-shifting style like nothing else. Sacrificing a US$5 vintage folding camera, the lens complete with the accordion wrap was carefully extracted with an X-acto knife. From there, the casing was reattached to a new Nikon extension tube and voila! So was the result worth all the fuss? You can decide for yourself with these shots taken by the camera:



The lens ended up best suited for macro (close-up) work, but we dig the results all the same. [mkaz via MAKE]