Home Theater Designed to Look Like Radio City, But Smaller

A house in Montauk has had a home theater installed by architect James Biber. With leather floors and co-ordinating beanbags, Biber took his inspiration from New York's Radio City, with a little bit of 2001: A Space Odyssey thrown in for good measure.

Every surface in the room, which seats up to 10 people, has been insulated with orange felt to help with the acoustics. There are 600 five-watt light bulbs set inside the round arches, and positioned away from the viewers' eyes, with dimmer switches to give ambient light—and, I assume, so you don't see the host's hand snaking downwards during the movie. [Coolhunter]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

