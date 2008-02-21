Home Theater Designed to Look Like Radio City, But Smaller

A house in Montauk has had a home theater installed by architect James Biber. With leather floors and co-ordinating beanbags, Biber took his inspiration from New York's Radio City, with a little bit of 2001: A Space Odyssey thrown in for good measure.

Every surface in the room, which seats up to 10 people, has been insulated with orange felt to help with the acoustics. There are 600 five-watt light bulbs set inside the round arches, and positioned away from the viewers' eyes, with dimmer switches to give ambient light—and, I assume, so you don't see the host's hand snaking downwards during the movie. [Coolhunter]