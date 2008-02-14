Hitachi's New Air Conditioner Keeps Your Skin Moisturised

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hitachi has just announced a fancy-pants new air conditioner that not only keeps you chilled, but it actually moisturises your skin as well. Finally, your skin can be silky smooth without requiring expensive and emasculating lotions!

It condenses moisture in the air with a Peltier device and applies high voltage to the water to produce electrically-charged minute water particles. The particles attach to the skin and, with moisture in the air attracted by the electric charge, soak into it.

This function enables to maintain the moisture content of the skin 20% more, on average, than the normal air heating of the air conditioner, the company said.

Only time will tell whether or not adding humidity to a room on a summer's day will be refreshing or horrible. Stay tuned! [Tech On]

