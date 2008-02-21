Hi-Can High Fidelity Canopy: Never Leave Your Bed Again

Details are sketchy at the moment, but the Hi-Can high fidelity canopy features beautifully designed equipment that allows you to surf the web, watch movies, play games, and listen to music all from the comfort of your bed. There is even a slick looking control panel on the headboard that allows you to control other gadgets in the room. At this point, the Hi-Can looks as though it is only a concept from designer Edoardo Carlino—but the video after the break ends with the words "coming soon." One can only hope.

[Hi-Can via Likecool]