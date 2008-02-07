Help Wanted : Gizmodo Weekend Editor for US

Gizmodo is looking to expand our weekend staff with a seasoned writer (only six months minimum experience required). If you're interested in the position, please send an email titled "Weekend Writer Applicant" to our tips line. Make sure to include (no attachments please):

AU: Looks like the mothership's on a hiring spree! Go on, see if you've got what it takes...

1. Resume

2. A list of your favourite gadgets (along with why you like them).

3. Three sample posts in the Gizmodo style showing your breadth of ability (one news post, one general gadget post, and one of whatever you want). Links to work you've done in the past is fine, but please don't send us samples of writing that you wouldn't expect to see on Gizmodo.

Duties will include writing, news spotting and cleaning Haroon's festering boils.