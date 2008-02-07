Help Wanted : Gizmodo Weekend Editor for US

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gizmodo is looking to expand our weekend staff with a seasoned writer (only six months minimum experience required). If you're interested in the position, please send an email titled "Weekend Writer Applicant" to our tips line. Make sure to include (no attachments please):

1. Resume
2. A list of your favourite gadgets (along with why you like them).
3. Three sample posts in the Gizmodo style showing your breadth of ability (one news post, one general gadget post, and one of whatever you want). Links to work you've done in the past is fine, but please don't send us samples of writing that you wouldn't expect to see on Gizmodo.

Duties will include writing, news spotting and cleaning Haroon's festering boils.

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

