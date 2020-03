These MP3 players grab on to every single lovey-dovey Valentine's cliché: a separable pair of players for you and your other half, that look like kissing lovers when they're stuck together in a cutesy heart shape. We don't know where you can buy them, but we do know they've got touch controls, have 1GB memory each, cost the equivalent of $61 in China and are absolutely sick-makingly hideous. [Zol, New Launches]