Hawks Agree: WowWee's Dragonfly Tastes Delicious

It appears that hawks the world over are not Giz readers, because they would have known that WowWee's Dragonfly is for high flying fun—not eating. Apparently, one such technologically impaired hawk in Long Island learned this the hard way after it snatched a boy's Dragonfly out of mid air.

After investigating the story printed in the local Manhasset Press newspaper, WowWee's Customer Service Department determined that it has received 45 different calls over the past 2 months about hawks and other birds of prey swooping down and snatching consumers' FlyTech Dragonfly out of the air.

Interesting—although we probably should have seen this coming after the epic battle between the Dragonfly and Mark Wilson's cat. Look out WowWee. The animal kingdom is waging war against you and your products. [WowWee]

