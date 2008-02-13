Hands-On the LG KF600: Colour Chocolate Touchpad Still Sucks Cocoa

Despite the high sales of the LG Chocolate*, anyone who's actually used it knows that its touch controller is one of the worst UIs to come out in the last several years. The KF600 is LG's new 3MP mobile with a slider keypad. It has the same electrostatic chocopad the Chocolate has, but with an improved 1.5-inch colour display underneath. Reader: Avoid this phone at all costs.

That second chocopad screen sits just below the upper 2-inch LCD. The KF600 uses it to contextualise menus, just like the Samsung Soul and its OLED soulpad. Unlike the Soul, this phone sucks. Don't be distracted by the eye candy in the video, but note how ineffective Jesús's presses are.

*Mobile makers have told me that marketing directly equals sales for handsets, and carriers choose phones partially on ad budgets.

P.S. Don't confuse this phone with the KT610, a symbian powered phone we saw at this same show.