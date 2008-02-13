Hands-On LG's KF700: Their Top Touch Phone Actually Pretty Good

Samsung's new F480 full faced touchscreen handset meets a good competitor in LG's KF700, their best phone released at Mobile World Congress. The phone has a 3-inch touchscreen, a slide out alphanumeric pad, and a scrollwheel on the back which pulls up a shortcut menu. Jesús liked the swiping action between widgets, which he shockingly described to me as "iPhone like." Folks, the fanboy has spoken. There's google search, maps, blogs, gmail, and youtube support (!). And non-US spec 3G, as well as a 3MP camera, MPEG4 video recorder, too.



Seoul, Feb 11 (Korea Newswire)— LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today announced the launch of its LG-KF700, a new multimedia phone that combines three input methods to create an amazingly intuitive user interface and provides instant access to features.

The world¡¯s first phone with three separate input methods, the LG-KF700 integrates a 3-inch touchscreen, alpha-numeric keypad and Shortcut Dial. Each of these input methods is assigned to the tasks at which it is most efficient, making LG¡¯s highly intuitive interface possible. With its user-optimized navigation, all of the phone¡¯s functions and features are instantly accessible.

¡°Our consumers told us that they wanted a phone that had plenty of multimedia features, but doesn¡¯t take a long time fiddling with menus to figure out. We created the LG-KF700 based their insight,¡± said Dr. Skott Ahn, CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. ¡°Internal research showed that a phone¡¯s multimedia features often lay dormant if they are hard to access. On many phones these features are hidden deep in menus, requiring too much time and effort to find them. The LG-KF700 eliminates these endless menus with its intuitive interface and multiple input methods.¡±

LG has already established itself as a leader in phones with touch technology, and the LG-KF700¡¯s 3-inch full touchscreen provides easy access to features and its wide aspect ratio makes it perfect for watching movies or browsing the internet. From the phone¡¯s main screen users can flip through several handy widgets, including a calendar, scheduler, and memo pad, with the swipe of a finger. The large touchscreen also means that the phone can provide an adaptable on-screen interface, rather than tying users to a fixed, preset button layout.

The Shortcut Dial on the back of the phone quickly scrolls through six user-selected features by controlling a virtual dial on screen, rather than wasting time digging through menus. This can be done at any time, from any application, not just when the phone is idle. The Shortcut Dial can also be used to scroll through web pages or e-mails, adjust volume and perform other functions for which a wheel is naturally best.

Most of the new touchscreen phones currently available eliminate some formerly universal features like the alpha-numeric keypad. LG consumers said that consumers still wanted this particular feature, not only for its familiarity, but also because it simplifies the process of making phone calls and is excellent for typing text messages. For this reason, LG incorporated a slide-down alpha-numeric keypad into the LG-KF700.

Used together, the LG-KF700¡¯s input methods become even more powerful and efficient. When browsing the internet on the wide touchscreen, the shortcut dial zooms in and out on websites. When sending text messages, the alpha-numeric keypad provides all of the letters, while frequently used symbols are readily available on the touchscreen. These symbols change based on users text messaging habits.

One of the LG-KF700¡¯s powerful multimedia features is a full featured Web browser that provides full access to Google Search, Blogs, Gmail, Maps and Youtube. Support for HSDPA 3G networks* makes web browsing extremely fast and makes other features like video telephony possible. Other features include an MP3 player, MPEG4 video player, 3.0 megapixel camera, Bluetooth connectivity and more. All of these multimedia features are packed into a slim and stylish package with a clean, minimalist look.

LG will introduce the LG-KF700 at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2008 on February 11 in Barcelona, Spain during its press conference. The phone will be available in Europe in mid March and will become available in other markets in the months following.