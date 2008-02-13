How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Hands-Free Bolo Tie Lets You Chat, Be a Crazy Texan

If you're going to wear one of those wired handsfree headsets for your phone, why not go all out and make it a fashion accessory? This Hands-free Tie does just that, with an embedded mic on the "tie" part and convenient gestures for you to answer your phone. We say "convenient", but they're actually kind of awkward, what with pulling up or down being accepting or declining the call and swinging the tie left or right to adjust the volume. It's a good idea in theory, but kinda screws up those Rodney Dangerfield comedic/nervous tie adjustments we enjoy doing at parties. [Yanko Design]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

