Hands-Free Bolo Tie Lets You Chat, Be a Crazy Texan

If you're going to wear one of those wired handsfree headsets for your phone, why not go all out and make it a fashion accessory? This Hands-free Tie does just that, with an embedded mic on the "tie" part and convenient gestures for you to answer your phone. We say "convenient", but they're actually kind of awkward, what with pulling up or down being accepting or declining the call and swinging the tie left or right to adjust the volume. It's a good idea in theory, but kinda screws up those Rodney Dangerfield comedic/nervous tie adjustments we enjoy doing at parties. [Yanko Design]