Hands On Panasonic Lumix TZ5 10X Zoomer and HD Camcorder

First off, you can zoom while recording movies in 720p. It's a nice, slow 'n' steady zoom too, not a jerky or overly fast one, keeping things smooth while you shoot. The LCD is big and bright enough for HD video recording on this kind of level, though it's not astounding or anything. It's sorta hard to tell just how silky and pristine the video is without hooking it up to a real live HDTV, but based on our fondlage, this could be a great point-and-shoot for bloggers (or even regular people!) who want to be able to shoot quick clips in HD since it's light but feels up to taking some abuse.