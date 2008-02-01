Hands On Fujifilm S100FS Faux DSLR: Why?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

fujifauxdslr.jpg Okay, I get prosumer cams like Canon's G9 or even Fuji's other big-zoom shooters. The S100FS, I do not get. It's the same size as a DSLR. It costs the same as a DSLR (US$799). But it's not a DSLR. And not in a good way.

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

