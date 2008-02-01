Okay, I get prosumer cams like Canon's G9 or even Fuji's other big-zoom shooters. The S100FS, I do not get. It's the same size as a DSLR. It costs the same as a DSLR (US$799). But it's not a DSLR. And not in a good way.
Hands On Fujifilm S100FS Faux DSLR: Why?
