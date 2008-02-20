Maybe not the Pentagon, but definitely your whole neighbourhood. I wanna rage through mine like Arnold in T2, with the Vulcan mini gun on one arm and the Hulk Abomination Blaster on the other—the big missile on it launches w/ enough force to knock a small, wobbly child on their back. My backup duffle bag would carry the Iron Man blaster, before switching to the customisable Recon CS-6 for SWAT-style divide, conquer and obliterate. We also got hands on with a couple Clone Wars guns and the Wii blaster, which actually has a nice build to it.
Hands On Enough Nerf Weaponry to Storm the Pentagon: Vulcan Mini-Gun, Hulk Rocket Launcher and Iron Man Repulsor
