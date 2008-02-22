After about an hour of playtime with the final version of the squishable US$180 Wi-Fi widget ball chumby, I want one on my desk. Is it essential gadgetry? No. It's not meant to be. Until you're addicted to it.
Hands On chumby Wi-Fi Widget Beanbag (Cuddly in More Ways Than One)
