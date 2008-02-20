Hand-Carved Wooden iPod Cases Deliver a Touch of Class

While these iPod Touch cases aren't the most pocketable or practical cases out there, they're beautiful and unique enough to warrant sharing. Handcrafted from cedar and mahogany, they feature really lovely detailing and look to be really high quality. They range in price from US$31 to US$80 and come in a variety of styles. The version above is carved out of a single, solid piece of sustainable-grown mahogany, which is a big step up from whatever plasticky crap you currently wrap your iPod in. [Product Page via Technabob]