Han Solo Frozen in Carbonite Desk Reminds You That Someone Has it Worse

Hate doing your taxes? Balancing your checkbook? Grinding for loot in World of Warcraft? Just take a look at Han's face to know that someone has it even worse than you. As painful as it is to look through all your receipts from the last year, it's much worse to have all the cells in your body lowered to such a temperature that you make that face. You know the one. If you want one of these desks, and we bet you do, you'll have to ask Tom Spina Designs to create one for you. Money will be involved. [Therpf via Boing Boing]