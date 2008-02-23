How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Han Solo Frozen in Carbonite Desk Reminds You That Someone Has it Worse

Hate doing your taxes? Balancing your checkbook? Grinding for loot in World of Warcraft? Just take a look at Han's face to know that someone has it even worse than you. As painful as it is to look through all your receipts from the last year, it's much worse to have all the cells in your body lowered to such a temperature that you make that face. You know the one. If you want one of these desks, and we bet you do, you'll have to ask Tom Spina Designs to create one for you. Money will be involved. [Therpf via Boing Boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles