How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hammerite Metalmaster Makes Painting Even Easier: Both Sides at Once

Hammerite's new Metalmaster system speeds up the whole process of painting metal stuff by spraying all sides of an object at the same time. You just clip the gun to the object with a wire, and electrostatic charging means that the thing you're painting actually attracts the paint particles. This means no brush marks, as well as an even, all-over coat. It only works for metal things, and you need to use specially formulated paint, but it sounds so cool that I want to try it out, and I don't even have anything to paint! Available soon in the UK, for around US$80 for the gun and US$30 for a 750ml paint tin.

AU: I remember seeing this on Beyond 2000 (or something similar) years ago it's good to see that it's now actually a consumer product.

[Hammerite, T3 —thanks, Jez.]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles