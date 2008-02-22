Hammerite Metalmaster Makes Painting Even Easier: Both Sides at Once

Hammerite's new Metalmaster system speeds up the whole process of painting metal stuff by spraying all sides of an object at the same time. You just clip the gun to the object with a wire, and electrostatic charging means that the thing you're painting actually attracts the paint particles. This means no brush marks, as well as an even, all-over coat. It only works for metal things, and you need to use specially formulated paint, but it sounds so cool that I want to try it out, and I don't even have anything to paint! Available soon in the UK, for around US$80 for the gun and US$30 for a 750ml paint tin.

AU: I remember seeing this on Beyond 2000 (or something similar) years ago it's good to see that it's now actually a consumer product.

